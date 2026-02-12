Ramakrishna Hegde, heading Karnataka’s Janata government, has resigned in view of the state High Court’s judgment in the arrack bottling case delivered on January 31. The CM conveyed his decision to the Janata Party president, Chandra Shekhar, in a letter sent through a courier. He followed it up with a resignation letter to the Governor, Ashoknath Banerji. The Governor is away in Dharwad. Hegde may cancel his proposed trip to New Delhi and meet him as soon as he returns. The Chief Minister, reportedly upset about the New Delhi “leak” of his letter to Chandra Shekhar, which was flashed by news agencies, dashed off his resignation letter to the Governor at 6 pm.

Bengal bandh violence

At least 13 people were injured in police firing and 400 rounded up by the police during the 24-hour industrial strike and 12-hour “Bangla bandh” called by the Left Front to protest against the rise in prices. The Congress (I), which opposed the bandh, claimed that the figure of those injured was higher.

Sarbat Khalsa venue shifted

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akali Dal virtually conceded the militants’ capture of the Golden Temple complex and shifted the venue of their February 16 Sarbat Khalsa from the Akal Takht to Takht Kesgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib. The decision to shift the venue was taken at a secret meeting of the five Sikh high priests at Anandpur Sahib, and it was attended also by the Chief Minister and Akali Dal president, Surjit Singh Barnala, the Finance Minister, Balwant Singh, and the SGPC president, G S Tohra.

DU teachers’ strike

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), at a well-attended general body meeting, resolved to continue the strike that began on December 10. Only four members voted against the continuation of the strike.