Violent mobs stopped and stoned more than 200 buses during the near-total bandh called by opposition parties against the hike in prices. By evening, when the bandh ended, 185 buses were stated to have been damaged, and tyres of scores of others deflated. The police reported 1,375 arrests.

New panel on villages transfer

The government is likely to appoint a commission with fresh terms of reference to identify Hindi-speaking villages in Punjab that should be given to Haryana in lieu of Chandigarh. The commission is expected to be appointed by February 20. Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi told journalists travelling with him to the Maldives that there was no going back on the Punjab accord.

Kerala snap polls

A decision on holding a mid-term poll to the Kerala Assembly will be taken in a day or two. Chief Minister K Karunakaran had detailed discussions with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress-I vice-president Arjun Singh on the “pros and cons” of the question.

Congress-I support to G M Shah

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, is understood to have assured continued support to the G M Shah ministry of Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen secular forces in the state, according to sources close to the Kashmir Chief Minister. Gandhi had a 70-minute meeting with Shah and his wife Begum Khalida Shah, who heads the ruling National Conference (K). Shah is reported to have briefed the Prime Minister about the political situation in the state and the various steps to strengthen the alliance between the ruling National Conference and the Congress (I).