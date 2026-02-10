Suspected terrorists shot dead two people in Ferozepur district and set fire to a railway station near Ludhiana in the last 24 hours in Punjab. Four people armed with a sten gun and revolvers shot dead two persons and seriously injured another at the village Khai near Ferozepur. The dead were identified as Nazar Ram and Sher Singh and the injured as Bohar Singh. The assailants escaped. No arrest has been made so far.

Draft extradition treaty

India has presented to Britain the draft of an extradition treaty to enable it to obtain extradition of terrorists from this country for trial in Indian courts. Legal experts from the two countries have been discussing the framework of an arrangement to deal with terrorists. The latest round of talks in this connection concluded in New Delhi in January and the experts will meet again to continue their discussions.

PM on Sri Lanka talks

The prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said Sri Lanka should inform India if it was not keen about the initiative taken by the latter in resolving the ethnic crisis in the island country. Addressing a press conference in Male at the end of his three-day official visit to the Maldives, Gandhi said Sri Lanka should take more firm steps in finding a political settlement to the ethnic problem.

Bluestar detainees

The activities of the AISSF and the Damdami Taksal are believed to have sealed the fate of all those 379 persons who are facing trial at Jodhpur on charges of waging war against the government during Operation Bluestar. Soon after the Punjab accord, the Akali leadership had demanded the release of all persons arrested on charges of waging war. There are two cases involving 379 persons, registered by the CBI on the FIRs, lodged by Army authorities. G S Tohra, president of the SGPC, was also one of the accused in one case but he was released, along with other senior Akali leaders, last March.