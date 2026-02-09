Suspected terrorists struck at various places in Punjab in the last 24 hours, gunning down the son of a senior Akali leader and a villager and seriously wounding another man. The protest day, jointly called by the Damdami Taksal and the All-India Sikh Students Federation, evoked a partial response. Satinder Pal Singh, son of the senior Akali Dal leader, was shot dead by about half-a-dozen slogan-shouting terrorists. There were several other incidents reported throughout the city and one other casualty in Loha village.

PM on Global North-South

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi called for early resumption of North-South dialogue to resolve the “most serious economic crisis” the world was facing since the Thirties. He expressed regret about the fact that the hostile international climate was thwarting the efforts of developing countries, particularly South Asia to consolidate their independence and economies. Gandhi also said that the role of the United Nations in matters of peace and security was also being eroded.

I-T exemption for home owners

The government is examining a proposal to exempt owners of self-occupied houses from the purview of income tax to give a boost to house building activity in the country. The proposal has been mooted by the Ministry of Urban Development, following a recommendation to this effect by a large number of state governments.

Delhi bandh successful

The call for Delhi bandh to protest against price hike has seen a widespread response. Leaders of the Delhi units of five opposition parties, the BJP, Janata Party, CPI, CPI (M) and Lok Dal, appealed to the people to make the bandh a success. They, however, clarified that while essential services like water, power, hospitals, fire service and newspapers would be exempted, DTC buses and other modes of transport would not be allowed to ply. Workers would also go round to ensure that no petrol pump functioned.