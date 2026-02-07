Resisting pressure from the European Economic Community, the Centre has finally decided to ban the import of butter oil to save the indigenous dairy industry. The belated decision is expected to rescue the industry. Nearly 1 lakh tonnes of butter oil was to be imported by a multinational corporation from the European Economic Community.

War on fog

Fog will cease to be a problem at the country’s airports. Before the onset of next winter, 11 airports — Delhi, Agartala, Jaipur, Patna, Jammu, Imphal, Amritsar, Bhopal, Kanpur, Mohanbari (Dibrugarh) and Varanasi — will be equipped with the latest Instrument Landing System (ILS), making flight landings possible, even in the poorest visibility conditions. The work on the multi-crore project, which involves the provision of new electronic gadgets, both in the control towers and on the runways, is progressing on a war-footing.

Walk-out in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was repeatedly adjourned as the presence of police personnel in guard uniforms irked the Opposition. The Governor’s address to the joint session of the legislative assembly was also cut short amidst slogan shouting and protests by the Opposition, which walked out. Opposition leaders in a signed statement explained that their walk-out was in protest against the anti-people policies of the state government, which was resorting to repressive measures to crush the people venting their grievances.

Two shot dead in Punjab

Two people were shot dead and two others seriously injured in different incidents in Punjab in the past 24 hours. Jatinder Singh Ghuman, the president of the Gurdaspur district unit of the All-India Sikh Students’ Federation (Khalsa faction), owing allegiance to the Shiromani Akali Dal, was shot dead by suspected terrorists in his village, Ghuman Kalan, in Gurdaspur district. Bhagwan Dass, a 65-year-old religious leader, was also shot dead by people suspected to be terrorists at his “dera” in Buttar Kalan village near Moga.