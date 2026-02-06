Barely five days after announcing a steep hike in petroleum products, the government in response to the public reaction ordered a reduction in the prices of petroleum products, except aviation turbine fuel. The reduction in the case of kerosene, diesel, petrol and cooking gas is marginal. Earlier, it had been estimated that the price hike in petroleum products would get Rs 800 crore extra revenue. This reduction will entail a loss of Rs 270 crore.

Assam CM’s demand

The Assam chief minister, Prafulla Mahanta, said he would be discussing the issue of the construction of a border fence during his meeting with the Home Minister, S B Chavan. Addressing a news conference in New Delhi, Mahanta said that Assam’s annual plan for 1986-1987 had been fixed at Rs 500 crore, which represented a 22 per cent increase over last year. His government had also asked the Centre to lift the restrictions on the travel of foreigners to Assam in order to boost tourism in the state.

India-Sri Lanka talks

“Very intensive discussions” are believed to be currently ongoing between New Delhi and Colombo on the question of making a “move forward” in the search for a solution to the ethnic problem in the island nation. India’s mediatory efforts had received a setback when on the eve of the foreign secretary’s scheduled visit, India received a “very negative” response from the Sri Lankan government to the proposal submitted by the Tamil United Liberation Front for a political solution to the problem.

India condemns hijacking

India condemned the hijacking of a Libyan plane by Israel in international air space and termed the action a “complete violation” of international law. Syria threatened retaliation and said Israel’s action in forcing down a Libyan airliner could trigger a blow-up in West Asia.