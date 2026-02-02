The steep price rise of all major petroleum products announced by the government invited condemnation from different sections of society. National and regional political parties and trade union organisations criticised the government for the pre-budget price hikes and urged their followers to protest unitedly and build a resistance movement against anti-people economic policies.

DTC fares raised

The Delhi Transport Corporation justified the steep hike in bus fares as an attempt to cut its working losses which have been increasing every year. A DTC spokesman pointed out that even with the additional revenue of about Rs 45 crore from the new fares, the Corporation will suffer an estimated working loss of Rs 45 crore in 1986-87.

Ayodhya temple order

The doors of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya which were locked 35 years ago were opened after a court order was passed by the district and sessions judge of Faizabad. The judge, Krishna Mohan Pandey, dismissed the original suit of 1950 under which the temple was looked at and allowed a petition by a lawyer, Umesh Chandra Pandey, directing the authorities to open the locks so that Hindus can offer prayers and worship their deity without any restriction.

Students in Dhaka clash

The Dhaka University campus, a usual scene of bomb blasts, was rocked again when a series of hand bombs exploded and pistol shots were fired during clashes between rival groups of students. At least six students were injured during the fight between the supporters of the pro-government Natun Bangla Chhatra Samaj and opposition-backed Nationalist Students Party, eyewitnesses said.