The November 18 edition was dominated by news of conflict — and possible cooperation. India and Pakistan agreed to resume diplomatic dialogue after months of suspension, but Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi set out tough conditions, including an end to Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme and its alleged support for Sikh extremists. Elsewhere, heavy snowfall on the Srinagar-Leh highway left hundreds stranded, with at least 60 feared dead, while South Korea reported that North Korean leader Kim Il Sung may have been killed amid a possible power struggle.
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Sixty feared killed in snowfall on Srinagar-Leh road
About 70 people, including Army personnel, stranded following heavy snowfall between Gumri and Drass on the Srinagar-Leh road, are feared killed, according to official reports received in Srinagar. Sixty bodies have been found, the reports said. More than 300 people, including armymen, were stranded on either side of the 11,000-foot-high Zojila Pass on November 15, following heavy snowfall. Paramilitary forces had rescued about 230 people, including about 50 Army personnel, and had brought them to Gumri, the reports said.
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India and Pakistan agree to resume dialogue
India and Pakistan today decided to resume their dialogue on normalising relations between them, with a visit to Islamabad by Foreign Secretary A P Venkateswaran before the end of the year. An official spokesman said the decision to restart the process of normalisation, suspended since January this year, was taken at talks between External Affairs Minister N D Tiwari and Pakistan Foreign Minister Sahabzada Yaqub Khan. He said it had also been agreed to hold a secretary-level meeting in Lahore in the first week of next month to work out detailed measures on how the two countries could cooperate on subjects such as illegal crossings, drug trafficking, smuggling and terrorism along the border.
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Rajiv Gandhi sets conditions
Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi today told Pakistan that, as a precondition for reviving the process of normalisation of relations, it should immediately abandon its nuclear weapons programme, stop training and arming Sikh extremists, and stop the smuggling of drugs into India. Addressing a crowded press conference at the end of the second SAARC summit here, Gandhi said these actions by Pakistan had caused tremendous problems and that the normalisation of relations “has ground to a halt”. Gandhi said that “we have several indications” that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme had advanced considerably and that it would “very definitely” destabilise the strategic balance in the region.
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South Korea says Kim Il Sung may be dead
The South Korean Defence Ministry said that North Korean President Kim Il Sung had apparently died or that a power struggle was under way in that country. There was no confirmation from North Korea, but North Korean diplomats abroad sharply denied the report. Early today, the South Korean Defence Ministry said North Korean loudspeakers along the demilitarised zone had announced that Kim had been shot dead. Lee Ki Baek, South Korea’s Defence Minister, told members of the National Assembly that North Korean loudspeakers along the DMZ had begun broadcasting eulogies to Mr Kim yesterday afternoon, followed by statements saying he was dead, according to news reports.