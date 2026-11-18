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India and Pakistan today decided to resume their dialogue on normalising relations between them, with a visit to Islamabad by Foreign Secretary A P Venkateswaran before the end of the year. An official spokesman said the decision to restart the process of normalisation, suspended since January this year, was taken at talks between External Affairs Minister N D Tiwari and Pakistan Foreign Minister Sahabzada Yaqub Khan. He said it had also been agreed to hold a secretary-level meeting in Lahore in the first week of next month to work out detailed measures on how the two countries could cooperate on subjects such as illegal crossings, drug trafficking, smuggling and terrorism along the border.