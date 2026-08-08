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40 years ago, August 8, 1986: Calls for N-test freeze

The six-nation group on nuclear disarmament, including India, called on the United States and the Soviet Union to set a new date for another summit between them and to accept a US-Soviet bilateral nuclear test moratorium.

Calls for N-test freeze, nuclear disarmament, Action against rail staff assured, Reagan’s team for Moscow, 40 Years Ago, Amritsar-TataNagar Express, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsThe six nations proposed verification and monitoring arrangements and offered to send a group of experts to take up with US and Soviet experts the details of the proposed arrangements.
By: Editorial
2 min readAug 8, 2026 07:06 AM IST First published on: Aug 8, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

The six-nation group on nuclear disarmament, including India, called on the United States and the Soviet Union to set a new date for another summit between them and to accept a US-Soviet bilateral nuclear test moratorium. The six nations proposed verification and monitoring arrangements and offered to send a group of experts to take up with US and Soviet experts the details of the proposed arrangements.

Action against rail staff assured

The railway accident involving the Amritsar-TataNagar Express appeared to have occurred owing to failure of railway staff to observe rules regarding granting line clearance to the following train, the Transport Minister, Mohsina Kidwai, informed Parliament. In identical statements in both Houses, the Minister said administrative action has been taken against officials found negligent.

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