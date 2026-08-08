40 years ago, August 8, 1986: Calls for N-test freeze
The six-nation group on nuclear disarmament, including India, called on the United States and the Soviet Union to set a new date for another summit between them and to accept a US-Soviet bilateral nuclear test moratorium.
The six-nation group on nuclear disarmament, including India, called on the United States and the Soviet Union to set a new date for another summit between them and to accept a US-Soviet bilateral nuclear test moratorium. The six nations proposed verification and monitoring arrangements and offered to send a group of experts to take up with US and Soviet experts the details of the proposed arrangements.
Action against rail staff assured
The railway accident involving the Amritsar-TataNagar Express appeared to have occurred owing to failure of railway staff to observe rules regarding granting line clearance to the following train, the Transport Minister, Mohsina Kidwai, informed Parliament. In identical statements in both Houses, the Minister said administrative action has been taken against officials found negligent.
Reagan’s team for Moscow
President Ronald Reagan is sending a high-powered delegation of top US advisers to Moscow next week to discuss nuclear and space arms issues for the next summit meeting. This dramatic move originated from an idea put forward by the Soviet Union, which suggested that such a visit as part of a pre-summit “work plan” would make a “fast start” on the next steps in arms bargaining. The proposal was brought to the US two weeks ago by the Soviet Deputy Foreign Minister, Alexander Bessmertnykh.
Cell to check proliferation
Concerned at the phenomenal increase in the quantity of illicit arms and explosives in the country, the Home Ministry is examining a proposal for setting up a separate “arms cell” to check their proliferation. Similar cells are also being proposed to be set up at state headquarters for country-wide coordination for arms and explosives control. While the central arms and explosives cell will be under the control and supervision of the CBI to begin with, the state cells would be under their respective CIDs.