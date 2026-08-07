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40 years ago August 7, 1986: 52 killed in Bihar train accident

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 7, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 7, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 7, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readAug 7, 2026 06:48 AM IST First published on: Aug 7, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

Fifty-two passengers were killed and 35 others injured between Garhwa and Tolra stations in Palamau district, in the Dhanbad division of the Eastern Railway, when the 162 Amritsar-Tata Express rammed into a goods train. Following the collision, the engine and two bogies of the train fell into a deep nullah. Among the dead were seven women and six children.

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