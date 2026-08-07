40 years ago August 7, 1986: 52 killed in Bihar train accident

Fifty-two passengers were killed and 35 others injured between Garhwa and Tolra stations in Palamau district, in the Dhanbad division of the Eastern Railway, when the 162 Amritsar-Tata Express rammed into a goods train. Following the collision, the engine and two bogies of the train fell into a deep nullah. Among the dead were seven women and six children.

PM meets leaders in Mexico

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, had separate meetings with some of the leaders attending the six-nation peace summit on nuclear disarmament and discussed the broad outlines of the Mexico declaration to be issued by them. Gandhi first called on the host country’s President, Miguel de la Madrid and followed it by meetings with the Swedish Prime Minister, Ingvar Carlsson, the Greek Prime Minister, Andreas Papandreou and the Argentine President, Raul Alfonsin.

Explosion in Hansalaya building

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There was a minor panic as the Hansalaya building in Barakhamba Road reverberated after an explosion. The explosion, according to the Additional Commissioner of Police Security, Gautam Kaul, was caused by placing some sticks of dynamite under the staircase leading to the Bank of America, situated on the first floor of the building. On either side of the staircase are the offices of Saudi Airlines and Kuwait Airways.

Kerala deputy speaker quits

The Kerala deputy speaker, K M Hamsa Kunju, quit his post and gave up the chairmanship of the Committee of Privileges, heralding a parliamentary crisis. The decision to resign from the deputy speaker’s post was his own, he said, but he had vacated the chairmanship of the committee on the advice of his party leader. He felt that it would be unfair to keep the office of the speaker after resigning from the chairmanship of the committee.