Opinion 40 years ago August 6, 1986: Tougher sanctions
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 6, 1986.
The seven-nation Commonwealth summit concluded late, with India and five other nations deciding to impose fresh economic sanctions against South Africa but Britain refusing to go along with them. While Britain refused to budge from its stand, the six nations adopted sanctions harsher than those endorsed by the Nassau Commonwealth summit in October.
UK not a leader any more: PM
The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said it was not the Commonwealth but Britain that had lost at the mini-summit here. “Britain is not a leader any more”, Gandhi said, addressing a press conference. Traditionally, Gandhi said, Britain had stood for certain principles and values. “We see now that Britain is compromising on these basic principles.”
Lok Sabha clears Mizo Bills
The Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (53rd) Amendment Bill and the State of Mizoram Bill, seeking to give effect to the Mizoram accord reached between the Central Government and the MNF leader, Laldenga. The State of Mizoram Bill provides for the grant of statehood to the Union Territory of Mizoram, thus making it the 23rd state of the Union. The Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by a majority of 308 to two.
Rajasthan town tense again
Tension arose again in Sojat town of Pali district following clashes between a crowd of sadhus and students and the police. About 25 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured. The crowd damaged the sub-divisional officer’s office and 22 shops. It pulled out the belongings in shops and set them on fire. The police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to control the situation. For nearly four hours, the students remained furious.