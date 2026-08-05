The Commonwealth mini-summit broke down, with a totally isolated British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, declining to fall in line with the other six participants to implement the programmes of economic sanctions against South Africa listed in the Nassau accord. “It was six against one”, a conference source said.

Jayewardene hints at war

The government would be compelled to take military action to resolve the ethnic crisis if peace negotiations failed,said Sri Lankan President J R Jayawardene. He also allayed the fears of the people who thought the provincial councils’ proposal would threaten the country’s unitary nature.

Gundu Rao’s new party

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Former chief minister Gundu Rao’s new party will be called the Indian National Congress (Indira Gandhi) and will be launched at a convention at the historic Glass House in Lal Bagh on August 22. The expelled Congress-I leader said that Pranab Mukherjee, another party leader expelled by the high command, Sisir Bose, a prominent Congress-I rebel from West Bengal, and Ashok Bhattacharya, leader of the opposition in the Tripura Assembly, and another party rebel, would attend the convention.

Pakistan PM on Kashmir

The Pakistan Prime Minister, Mohammad Khan Junejo, has said Pakistan would agree to a political solution to the Kashmir issue in light of the resolutions of the United Nations and the Shimla agreement.