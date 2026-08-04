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40 years ago August 4, 1986: Thatcher on sanctions

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 4, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 4, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 4, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readAug 4, 2026 07:06 AM IST First published on: Aug 4, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

The British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, appeared to have yielded a little to the pressure exerted by the other Commonwealth countries, including India, on the question of sanctions against South Africa. At the first session of the mini-Commonwealth, Thatcher agreed that adequate progress had not been made since the Nassau summit last October and expressed her willingness to consider further measures. This has given rise to hopes that the meeting may end in some positive conclusions and avoid a rift within the Commonwealth.

Bandh ends in Darjeeling

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