Fourteen people were shot dead and 10 injured by Tribal National Volunteer (TNV) extremists at Srirampur village in Kamalpur sub-division of North Tripura district. A gang of 15 to 20 extremists, reportedly led by “general” Kartick Koloi, raided the village and resorted to indiscriminate firing.

PM holds pre-summit talks

The outgoing chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, opened pre-summit consultations with other NAM leaders on his proposals to assist the frontline African states to counter the threat of retaliatory sanctions by South Africa. Gandhi, who arrived in Harare to a warm welcome, held talks with the Zimbabwean Prime Minister, Robert Mugabe, on the issue coming up before the summit.

Pakistan leader’s claims

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The president of the Pakistani National Awami Party, Khan Abdul Wali Khan, who is in the Soviet Union these days, has told the press in Moscow that Islamabad is interfering in India’s internal affairs. He cited developments in Punjab. Wali Khan, son of the legendary Frontier Gandhi, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan, has been in the forefront of the struggle for restoring democracy in Pakistan.

Civilian killed in border firing

Jagdish Lal, a porter with the Army, was killed in firing by Pakistani troops in the 13th Digwar area, about 4 km from Poonch town, Poonch police chief Kuldip Khuda said over the telephone. Jagdish Lal, who was in his early 30s, is the second civilian to be killed in firing by Pakistani troops in the Poonch sector this month.