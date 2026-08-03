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40 years ago August 3, 1986: Border security belt

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 3, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 3, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 3, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readAug 3, 2026 06:42 AM IST First published on: Aug 3, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

The Centre intends to go ahead with its plan to move a resolution in the Rajya Sabha invoking Article 249 to create a security belt along the Indo-Pak border. This is in spite of concerted opposition from both factions of the Akali Dal. The draft of the resolution has already been approved by the Cabinet, but it will be moved in the Rajya Sabha only after the Prime Minister returns from his foreign tour on August 11. The Akali government in Punjab as well as the breakaway faction of the party are opposed to the plan.

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