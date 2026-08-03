40 years ago August 3, 1986: Border security belt

The Centre intends to go ahead with its plan to move a resolution in the Rajya Sabha invoking Article 249 to create a security belt along the Indo-Pak border. This is in spite of concerted opposition from both factions of the Akali Dal. The draft of the resolution has already been approved by the Cabinet, but it will be moved in the Rajya Sabha only after the Prime Minister returns from his foreign tour on August 11. The Akali government in Punjab as well as the breakaway faction of the party are opposed to the plan.

PM slams UK over South Africa

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, deplored the British Government’s failure to impose economic sanctions against racist South Africa and called upon the UK to help end apartheid. In an interview with the BBC on the eve of the mini-Commonwealth Summit, Gandhi said Britain had faced two world wars and made tremendous sacrifices for human dignity, pride and freedom. “Today we find that Britain was willing to give human rights and freedom a second place to material gains,” he said.

Arun Nehru gets portfolios back

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Twelve portfolios which had been taken away from the Union Minister of State for Internal Security, Arun Nehru, due to his ill health, were restored to him by the Union Home Minister, Buta Singh. Nehru will now have 19 of the 52 portfolios held earlier by him.

Land scandal in Gujarat

Over 100 MLAs and at least five MPs from Gujarat are allegedly involved in a land scandal in this state capital township. But for a chance scrutiny of land deals of about half a dozen politicians conducted by the district revenue officials, the scandal would have remained buried, for members of both the ruling party and the Opposition are involved in it. The district collectorate is now initiating actions to confiscate the prime land given to the legislators at throwaway prices in the heart of the township.