Opinion 40 years ago, August 29, 1986: Ershad steps down
Bangladesh President Lt Gen Hussain Muhammad Ershad turned civilian amid speculations that he will run for the presidency in October. His army career came to an end when he appointed Major General Atiqur Rahman as the new chief of army staff.
Bangladesh President Lt Gen Hussain Muhammad Ershad turned civilian amid speculations that he will run for the presidency in October. His army career came to an end when he appointed Major General Atiqur Rahman as the new chief of army staff. Ershad will continue as chief martial law administrator and commander-in-chief.
Loan scheme for urban poor
Three lakh people are expected to benefit from the scheme under the self-employment programme for the urban poor in the current financial year. It will be operative from September 1. The self-employed urban poor with a family income of less than Rs 600 a month will be eligible for a loan of up to Rs 5,000.
Libya calls for UN probe
Libya has renewed its call for a UN-appointed investigation of US accusations that Col Muammar Gaddafi is planning fresh terrorist attacks against American targets. In a letter to the UN Secretary General, Javier Perez de Cuellar Libyan envoy Ali Treki has voiced his government’s willingness to accept an investigation instituted by the Security Council or a World Court decision.
India dismayed at Zia’s charge
India noted with “deep dismay” the allegation made by President Zia-ul-Haq of Pakistan that New Delhi was aiding the opposition movement against his government led by Benazir Bhutto.