His army career came to an end when he appointed Major General Atiqur Rahman as the new chief of army staff. Ershad will continue as chief martial law administrator and commander-in-chief. (Archive)

Bangladesh President Lt Gen Hussain Muhammad Ershad turned civilian amid speculations that he will run for the presidency in October. His army career came to an end when he appointed Major General Atiqur Rahman as the new chief of army staff. Ershad will continue as chief martial law administrator and commander-in-chief.

Loan scheme for urban poor

Three lakh people are expected to benefit from the scheme under the self-employment programme for the urban poor in the current financial year. It will be operative from September 1. The self-employed urban poor with a family income of less than Rs 600 a month will be eligible for a loan of up to Rs 5,000.