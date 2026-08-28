Opinion 40 years ago, August 28, 1986: Procession ban in Gujarat
A call for a Gujarat bandh was given by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party as the police came down heavily on people trying to take out a shobha yatra on the occasion of Janmashtami in Ahmedabad.
A call for a Gujarat bandh was given by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party as the police came down heavily on people trying to take out a shobha yatra on the occasion of Janmashtami in Ahmedabad. More than 1,100 persons were arrested for trying to take out a procession while defying orders.
US ‘war of nerves’ on Libya
As Libyan revolutionary committees called for attacks on “US interests”, US officials acknowledged that the Reagan administration is waging a war of nerves against Colonel Gaddafi. The US objective is to frighten Col Gaddafi into reacting in ways which would then allow his opponents, both within Libya and outside, to take drastic action against him. But on the other hand, some US officials are already worried that all this sabre-rattling may have got out of hand and will undercut US efforts to increase European economic and political sanctions against Col Gaddafi.
NAM vs South Africa
A collective strategy to meet the challenge of South Africa is expected to be worked out at the non-aligned summit next week. Non-aligned countries are apprehensive that the racist Botha regime will intensify measures to destabilise the frontline states in order to counter international sanctions being mobilised against it. The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, who is NAM chairman, has already warned that there will be attempts by the South African government and its western allies to divide the movement at the eighth summit being held in Harare.
Anthem singing not popular
The Speaker, Balram Jakhar, will be disappointed to learn that his zeal to make the singing of the national anthem mandatory is not shared across the country. Some schools sing it, some don’t, and others, according to an Express survey, prefer to sing something else altogether. In Orissa, the national anthem is rarely heard, even at government functions, except on Independence Day and Republic Day.