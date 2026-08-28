A call for a Gujarat bandh was given by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party as the police came down heavily on people trying to take out a shobha yatra on the occasion of Janmashtami in Ahmedabad. More than 1,100 persons were arrested for trying to take out a procession while defying orders.

US ‘war of nerves’ on Libya

As Libyan revolutionary committees called for attacks on “US interests”, US officials acknowledged that the Reagan administration is waging a war of nerves against Colonel Gaddafi. The US objective is to frighten Col Gaddafi into reacting in ways which would then allow his opponents, both within Libya and outside, to take drastic action against him. But on the other hand, some US officials are already worried that all this sabre-rattling may have got out of hand and will undercut US efforts to increase European economic and political sanctions against Col Gaddafi.