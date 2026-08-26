Gas spewing from a volcanic lake in north-western Cameroon killed at least 2,000 people and sent thousands of others fleeing for their lives, officials said. Soldiers in masks established the preliminary death toll as they made their way into the stricken region, the information minister, Georges Ngango, said.

Curfew in Giddarbaha

Terrorists shot dead one person, while indefinite curfew was clamped in Giddarbaha town of Faridkot district and the police arrested two suspected terrorists in Amritsar. Curfew was clamped in Giddarbaha town as mobs turned violent after the cremation of two of the three victims of another terrorist shoot-out near Mosa.

Civil disobedience in Pakistan

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Opposition parties said they would launch a nationwide civil disobedience campaign to oust President Zia-ul-Haq as the police continued to hunt and arrest opposition leaders. The Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD ) said in a statement that it would start a civil disobedience campaign in September to remove Gen Zia from power and force elections. Prime Minister Mohammad Khan Junejo ruled out early elections before the scheduled 1990 polls and said the government would not deal with the Opposition.

Vaidya case suspects arrested

Two youths, suspected of involvement in the Vaidya assassination, were arrested by the Goa and Maharashtra police respectively. A 27-year-old whose description, as per the police, closely matches Sukhi, a member of the notorious Jinda gang, is in the custody of the Margao police awaiting identification.