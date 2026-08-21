A new 20-point programme focussing emphasis on the removal of poverty in rural areas and promising new programmes for youth and women was announced by the Central Government. The restructured programme shows a clear shift in priorities from industry to agriculture.

Rail stations burnt in Pakistan

Troops patrolled troubled areas in Sindh province and anti-government protesters burnt railway stations and blocked road and rail traffic on the third day of the nationwide agitation of the opposition parties to oust President Zia-ul-Haq. The protests were also directed at last week’s government crackdown on agitators, which resulted in violence and claimed more than 50 lives.

Reagan on Nicaragua

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President Reagan has said that unless the Nicaraguan government sought democracy, the “only alternative” for the rebels would be “to have their way and take over”. This is the bluntest and most explicit statement ever made by the President about the ultimate goal of US policy in Nicaragua, the aim of the administration in aiding the Nicaraguan rebels. It was made to a Mexican newspaper during an interview conducted from the President’s holiday ranch in California.

Punjab writes off farmers’ debt

The Punjab government has written off Rs 300 crore due from farmers as water course lining charges and remission in the jail terms of prisoners in memory of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal, the late Akali Dal president whose first death anniversary was observed at a state-sponsored function in Sangrur.