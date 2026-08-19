Opposition parties in Pakistan launched a countrywide indefinite agitation against the government crackdown on them and to overthrow President Zia-ul-Haq. Government and opposition supporters fought hand-to-hand in the streets and the police fired shotguns at rioters as political protests swept southern Pakistan, leaving at least eight people, including four policemen, dead.

Ban on MNF lifted

The 19-year-old ban on the Mizo National Front has been lifted. The Union government, after being satisfied that the MNF had surrendered arms and observed all the terms of the accord, lifted the ban imposed earlier under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This will enable the MNF and its allied organisations to function as lawful political organisations. The MNF was banned first in 1967 after it had declared independent Mizoram on March 1, 1966.

Moscow extends N-test ban

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The Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, announced that Moscow was extending its unilateral nuclear test ban until January 1, 1987. Gorbachev renewed his call to the United States to follow Moscow’s example and declare a moratorium on nuclear testing. Gorbachev invited US President Ronald Reagan to sign a treaty banning all nuclear testing this year. “The logic in this is simple: If there are no tests, the nuclear weapons which both sides have stockpiled in abundance will not be upgraded,” he said.

Rs 30 cr flood relief for Andhra

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, announced a ways and means advance of Rs 30 crore and Rs 30 lakh from the PM Relief Fund for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people of Andhra Pradesh.