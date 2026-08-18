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40 years ago August 18, 1986: Police firing in Pakistan

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 18, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 18, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 18, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readAug 18, 2026 07:01 AM IST First published on: Aug 18, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

Several hundred demonstrators burned tyres and barricaded streets in the southern part of Karachi with oil drums and vehicles, hurling rocks at the police, who responded with tear gas. One person was killed as the police opened fire on anti-government demonstrators who stormed the streets for the fifth consecutive day. The demonstrators engaged the police in battles marked by gunfire and rock-throwing to protest against five deaths in police firing in Lahore and the arrests of hundreds of opposition leaders.

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