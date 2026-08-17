The Centre has extended the operation of Article 249 to J&K. This was done secretly a fortnight ago by amending the Presidential Order of 1954, which extended the Constitution to the state. Since the state legislature is suspended, the amendment was approved by Governor Jagmohan.

Scattered riots in Pakistan

Witnesses said the police wounded 12 people in Karachi during a third day of scattered riots when protesters attacked government buildings, burned vehicles and clashed with authorities. Around 1,000 were arrested in Thatta district. Protesters also marched to demand the release of jailed opposition leaders, including Benazir Bhutto.

Car-bomb blast in Iran

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Eleven people were killed and about 100 injured when a car-bomb exploded in the holy city of Qom, in Central Iran, Radio Tehran reported. The radio said pilgrims, women and children were among the victims. It accused “agents of the United States” of responsibility for “shedding the blood of innocents”.

Andhra villages inundated

Godavari floodwaters entered Dowlaiswaram town in Andhra Pradesh where many houses and office buildings were submerged in five to six feet of water by noon. Water from the swollen river first began leaking through a big hole in the wall by the side of the barrage. The crack widened and floodwaters poured in, submerging the town. As water began entering Dowlaiswaram town, a large number of people carrying their belongings could be seen climbing the Kothapeta Hill by the side of the town. Five thousand people were evacuated.