40 years ago August 14, 1986: Border areas resolution

The Rajya Sabha created history by adopting a government resolution under Article 249 of the Constitution arming the Centre with powers to legislate on state matters to contain terrorism and terrorist activities in the western border of Punjab, J&K, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The statutory resolution and an amendment to it moved by Home Minister Buta Singh received support from the BJP, AIADMK and Congress (S), while it was opposed by the Akali Dal, Telugu Desam, CPI (M), Janata, Lok Dal and the Forward Bloc members. It was adopted by a two-thirds majority and will be valid for one year.

Khalistan call linked to Libya?

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said that the announcement of “Khalistan” came immediately after India took a “very strong and uncompromising” stand on Libya. “Was it a mere coincidence,” he posed the question during his hour-long speech at the Congress (I) Parliamentary Party to brief partymen on his recent visit abroad.

Inquiry into PM plane snag

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A high-level inquiry has been instituted into the cause of the snag in the VIP Air India aircraft “Annapurna” carrying the PM and his entourage back home from his foreign tour and a senior official in charge of aircraft maintenance has been sent on leave. An official spokesman said it was necessary to establish whether the snag was due to human failure or system failure and whether it was avoidable.

Bank looted near Patiala

Four unidentified armed persons looted a branch of Punjab National Bank near Guru Nanak Ashram in Rasulpur Saidan village near Patiala and decamped with Rs 32,000 at pistol point. They came on foot and escaped in a car parked nearby. One was injured and another robbed of Rs 2,500 and a wristwatch.