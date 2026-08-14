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40 years ago August 14, 1986: Border areas resolution

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 14, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 14, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 14, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readAug 14, 2026 07:22 AM IST First published on: Aug 14, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

The Rajya Sabha created history by adopting a government resolution under Article 249 of the Constitution arming the Centre with powers to legislate on state matters to contain terrorism and terrorist activities in the western border of Punjab, J&K, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The statutory resolution and an amendment to it moved by Home Minister Buta Singh received support from the BJP, AIADMK and Congress (S), while it was opposed by the Akali Dal, Telugu Desam, CPI (M), Janata, Lok Dal and the Forward Bloc members. It was adopted by a two-thirds majority and will be valid for one year.

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