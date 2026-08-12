40 years ago, August 12, 1986: PM for twin war on terrorism

Gandhi was asked whether terrorism, which was spreading to other parts of the country, could be resolved politically. (Archive)

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said that terrorism could be tackled through political means and by gearing up the police and other law-and-order machinery. Gandhi was asked whether terrorism, which was spreading to other parts of the country, could be resolved politically.

Gen Vaidya cremated

The mortal remains of Gen A S Vaidya were consigned to flames as a galaxy of dignitaries bid an emotion-choked farewell to the former Army chief, who fell to the terrorists’ bullets.