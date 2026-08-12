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40 years ago, August 12, 1986: PM for twin war on terrorism

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said that terrorism could be tackled through political means and by gearing up the police and other law-and-order machinery.

40 Years Ago, Rajiv Gandhi, Gen A S Vaidya, Gen Vaidya cremated, Pune bandh marked by arson, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsGandhi was asked whether terrorism, which was spreading to other parts of the country, could be resolved politically. (Archive)
By: Editorial
2 min readAug 12, 2026 07:16 AM IST First published on: Aug 12, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said that terrorism could be tackled through political means and by gearing up the police and other law-and-order machinery. Gandhi was asked whether terrorism, which was spreading to other parts of the country, could be resolved politically.

Gen Vaidya cremated

The mortal remains of Gen A S Vaidya were consigned to flames as a galaxy of dignitaries bid an emotion-choked farewell to the former Army chief, who fell to the terrorists’ bullets.

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