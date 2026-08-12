40 years ago, August 12, 1986: PM for twin war on terrorism
The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said that terrorism could be tackled through political means and by gearing up the police and other law-and-order machinery.
The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said that terrorism could be tackled through political means and by gearing up the police and other law-and-order machinery. Gandhi was asked whether terrorism, which was spreading to other parts of the country, could be resolved politically.
Gen Vaidya cremated
The mortal remains of Gen A S Vaidya were consigned to flames as a galaxy of dignitaries bid an emotion-choked farewell to the former Army chief, who fell to the terrorists’ bullets.
Pune bandh marked by arson
Arson and stoning were reported from some parts of the city during the bandh called by all political parties and youth organisations to protest against the assassination of Gen A S Vaidya. The city police commissioner, B J Misar, told reporters late in the night that so far 25 cases of arson and stoning had been registered and added that 25 vehicles were damaged in stone-throwing by frenzied mobs in different parts of the city. The police made a cane-charge in the Ganesh Peth area where a mob of about 200 went on a rampage, damaging parked vehicles.
Engine trouble for PM
The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, returned from his foreign tour by a Soviet aircraft after an unscheduled halt at Moscow for six hours where the special Air India Boeing 707 had to land due to a fire alarm in one of the engines. The cockpit received the fire warning an hour-and-a-half after the plane left Prague for Delhi. Engine 3 was shut off and the commander in consultation with the PM brought the plane down at the nearest airport, which was in Moscow. There was no panic inside the aircraft. The plane landed safely at Moscow airport with three of its engines working.