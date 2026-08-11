40 years ago August 11, 1986: Former Army chief shot dead

The former Army chief, Gen Arunkumar Shridhar Vaidya, was shot dead by four unidentified persons in Pune. His wife, Bhanu Vaidya, was seriously injured. She was rushed to the Southern Command Hospital, where she was operated upon. Her condition was reported to be improving. The assault took place in the wake of three anonymous letters, threatening Gen Vaidya with physical elimination as a “punishment” for his role as Army chief at the time of Operation Bluestar.

Red alert after assassination

The Home Ministry has sounded a “red alert”, asking all the states and the Delhi administration to be extra vigilant take precautionary measures to ensure that there is no law and order problem as a reaction to the assassination of the former Army chief, Gen A S Vaidya, in Pune. P V Narasimha Rao, Minister for Human Resources, held a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee and senior officers to review the situation. A message was also sent to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by his secretariat through Air India during his flight to Prague.

Jayewardene’s peace call

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Sri Lankan President J R Jayewardene called upon India to sign an agreement with the government, which would cover the implementation of a peace accord on the ethnic crisis in the island, holding of elections to the proposed provincial councils and action against “terrorism”. Addressing the executive committee of the ruling United National Party (UNP), he noted in this context that it was hoped to find a solution to the ethnic crisis with the “full backing of the Indian government and Tamil Nadu.”

Nadiad riots

At least four persons were killed and another seriously injured in Nadiad town in Kaira district in a fresh wave of violence. Of these, one was killed in firing, two were stabbed to death, and an unidentified body was recovered. One person was injured in brickbatting, reports said.