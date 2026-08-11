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40 years ago August 11, 1986: Former Army chief shot dead

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 11, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 11, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 11, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readAug 11, 2026 07:12 AM IST First published on: Aug 11, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

The former Army chief, Gen Arunkumar Shridhar Vaidya, was shot dead by four unidentified persons in Pune. His wife, Bhanu Vaidya, was seriously injured. She was rushed to the Southern Command Hospital, where she was operated upon. Her condition was reported to be improving. The assault took place in the wake of three anonymous letters, threatening Gen Vaidya with physical elimination as a “punishment” for his role as Army chief at the time of Operation Bluestar.

Red alert after assassination

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