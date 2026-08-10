40 years ago August 10, 1986: Badal, Tohra arrested

Former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal and former president of the Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Gurcharan Singh Tohra were arrested for violating externment orders prohibiting them from entering the Union Territory of Delhi for one month. The two dissident Akali leaders were arrested following a long wrangle with the Delhi Police at the Singhu border as they refused to accept the externment orders and forced their way into the city.

Two Tamils killed

Two Tamils, including a child, were killed and four security forces persons injured when a foot patrol was fired upon by Tamil militants in the Trincomalee district, according to official sources. The foot patrol is said to have been going from Kattaparaichan. The security forces are said to have been prevented from engaging the terrorists because the incident occurred near a refugee camp.

Terrorist arrested

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The police have arrested a dreaded terrorist, Manbir Singh Chaheru alias general Hari Singh, chief of the “Khalistan commando force”, from village Bootan on the outskirts of the city, from the house of Major Baldev Singh Ghuman (retd). A large number of sophisticated arms, including one light machine gun, one SLR, one Springfield rifle, two muscats, two .303 rifles, one double bore gun and 1.082 cartridges were recovered from his hideouts.

US continues with N-test

The US State Department has rejected appeals from six world leaders and insisted nuclear weapons must be tested to counter what it called, “massive Soviet build-up” and to maintain international security. “The heart of the problem we face, in working to preserve peace and stability, is not the testing of nuclear weapons,” the Department said in a statement read out by a spokesman, Charles E Redman. He said the Soviets had caused “dangerous disparities” in nuclear weapons with a massive build-up.