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40 years ago August 10, 1986: Badal, Tohra arrested

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 10, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 10, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 10, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readAug 10, 2026 06:55 AM IST First published on: Aug 10, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

Former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal and former president of the Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Gurcharan Singh Tohra were arrested for violating externment orders prohibiting them from entering the Union Territory of Delhi for one month. The two dissident Akali leaders were arrested following a long wrangle with the Delhi Police at the Singhu border as they refused to accept the externment orders and forced their way into the city.

Two Tamils killed

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