40 years ago, August 1, 1986: Uproar in Parliament
The “arrogant and insulting" behaviour of the Water Resources Minister, B Shankaranand, during a meeting with Telugu Desam MPs led to tumultuous scenes in both Houses of Parliament when the Opposition stalled business and demanded an unqualified apology from the minister.
The “arrogant and insulting” behaviour of the Water Resources Minister, B Shankaranand, during a meeting with Telugu Desam MPs led to tumultuous scenes in both Houses of Parliament when the Opposition stalled business and demanded an unqualified apology from the minister. While the episode disrupted question hour in the Rajya Sabha for a full 45 minutes till an angry walk-out by the entire Opposition, the Lok Sabha witnessed boisterous scenes for an hour.
Barnala against border move
The Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala. has opposed the Centre’s move to create a security belt on the Indo-Pak border, even through a resolution in the Rajya Sabha under Article 249 of the Constitution. Barnala, who arrived in New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on this matter, was waiting for an appointment. Barnala has delayed his departure to Chandigarh.
Probe into Reliance issue
The Prime Minister has assured opposition leaders that the affairs of Reliance Industries will be scrutinised and action taken as per the law. He gave this assurance to Madhu Dandavate, leader of the Janata Party in Parliament, in reply to a joint representation seeking action against Reliance Industries following reports alleging financial irregularities
Jyoti Basu rules out GNLF talks
As tension continued to grip the hill areas of Darjeeling district, the West Bengal Chief Minister, Jyoti Basu, requested the Centre to issue a white paper on the status of the Indo-Nepal treaty, 1950. which formed the basis of the “Gorkhaland” agitation. Basu welcomed the proposal of the Union Home Minister, Buta Singh, on ways to tackle the Gorkha National Liberation Front movement but said the Centre must make a statement in Parliament clarifying its policy in respect of clause seven of the Indo-Nepal treaty which, he said, was being “twisted to sustain an anti-national movement”. The Chief Minister ruled out any negotiations with leaders of the Gorkhaland movement.