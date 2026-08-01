40 years ago, August 1, 1986: Uproar in Parliament

While the episode disrupted question hour in the Rajya Sabha for a full 45 minutes till an angry walk-out by the entire Opposition, the Lok Sabha witnessed boisterous scenes for an hour. (Archive)

The “arrogant and insulting” behaviour of the Water Resources Minister, B Shankaranand, during a meeting with Telugu Desam MPs led to tumultuous scenes in both Houses of Parliament when the Opposition stalled business and demanded an unqualified apology from the minister. While the episode disrupted question hour in the Rajya Sabha for a full 45 minutes till an angry walk-out by the entire Opposition, the Lok Sabha witnessed boisterous scenes for an hour.

Barnala against border move

The Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala. has opposed the Centre’s move to create a security belt on the Indo-Pak border, even through a resolution in the Rajya Sabha under Article 249 of the Constitution. Barnala, who arrived in New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on this matter, was waiting for an appointment. Barnala has delayed his departure to Chandigarh.