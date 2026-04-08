Charles Sobhraj, the international criminal who had been eluding a country-wide dragnet since his dramatic escape from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on March 16, was arrested by the Bombay police from a liquor bar in Mapusa, Goa. The re-arrest proved as dramatic as the jailbreak. A team of plainclothesmen grappled with the 42-year-old convict, who attempted to whip out his revolver in a daring but futile escape attempt.

Heads likely to roll in Tihar