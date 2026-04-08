Opinion 40 years ago April 8, 1986: Sobhraj nabbed in Goa bar
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on April 08, 1986.
Charles Sobhraj, the international criminal who had been eluding a country-wide dragnet since his dramatic escape from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on March 16, was arrested by the Bombay police from a liquor bar in Mapusa, Goa. The re-arrest proved as dramatic as the jailbreak. A team of plainclothesmen grappled with the 42-year-old convict, who attempted to whip out his revolver in a daring but futile escape attempt.
Heads likely to roll in Tihar
More heads are likely to roll in the Tihar Jail administration as details about Charles Sobhraj’s dramatic escape are revealed, as the police interrogate him and his arrested accomplices in the next few days. Sobhraj and the three men arrested with him, David Hall, Ajay Singh and Dev Kumar Tyagi, are expected to be produced in court. A team of Delhi Police officers headed by the Crime Branch chief, Amod Kanth, rushed to Bombay armed with a production warrant from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Subhash Wason, to produce the four arrested men in court by April 9.
250 activists held in Punjab
More than 250 activists of the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) and the United Akali Dal were arrested in Punjab in a crackdown on militants to curb their activities in view of the threatened Sarbat Khalsa on April 13, Baisakhi day. The arrests came in the wake of apprehensions that militants planned to step up their activities in the state on the eve of Baisakhi. The state, meanwhile, passed two consecutive peaceful days without any untoward incident.
PM speaks on Punjab violence
The National Integration Council, which was specially convened to discuss the escalating violence in Punjab, began with an appeal by the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, and the Home Minister, P V Narasimha Rao, for a concerted effort on all fronts to root out terrorism in Punjab.