Over half-a-dozen terrorists gunned down six men of the Punjab Police and escaped with three undertrials from the new district courts where they had been brought in connection with the Romesh Chander murder case. The evidently well-rehearsed operation by the terrorists took place a little before noon, when the court premises were packed with people. The jeep-borne terrorists escaped after gunning down the two constables who tried to chase them.

Alleged extremists nabbed

About 20 passengers, said to be extremists, were offloaded from a Kuwait Airlines flight by CBI officials at Delhi airport. But for the leader of the group, other passenger-terrorists had completed all the formalities, including immigration and security checks. They had even boarded the aircraft. The ‘brain’ behind the group, who was reportedly sitting in a car outside the departure lounge, was spotted by one of the CBI officials.

DCM-Escorts deal

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The three-year-old battle for the takeover of Escorts and DCM, launched in 1983 by the controversial London-based industrialist Swraj Paul, will soon come to a close with the purchase of shares worth Rs 12.75 crore in the two companies by their managements. Representatives of the parties concerned are busy scrutinising the shares in preparation for their registration in the name of Paul’s companies and their subsequent sale.

PM’s gift just a loan

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s special gift of a Rs 100-crore grant for Bombay city, announced during the Congress centenary celebrations, has turned out to be a loan assistance. The group leaders of political parties in the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC), who were invited by Maharashtra Housing Minister V Subramaniam to discuss how to spend Rs 100 crore, were shocked when they came to know about the loan proposal.