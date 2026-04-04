Opinion 40 years ago, April 4, 1986: Duty relief for small units
The Union Finance Minister, V P Singh, announced further concessions and exemptions in his budget proposals on excise and customs duties, covering bulk drugs, power-driven pumps, water coolers, kerosene stoves, pressure cookers, electrically operated vehicles, paper and goods manufactured without the aid of power.
The Union Finance Minister, V P Singh, announced further concessions and exemptions in his budget proposals on excise and customs duties, covering bulk drugs, power-driven pumps, water coolers, kerosene stoves, pressure cookers, electrically operated vehicles, paper and goods manufactured without the aid of power.
US fines Union Carbide
Union Carbide faces a $1.4 million fine from the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration for its wilful disregard of health and safety at its plant in Institute, West Virginia. News of the fine, the largest enforcement action undertaken so far by the agency, was met with vigorous protests by Union Carbide, which said its attorneys would contest every one of the allegations.
ADB loan for India
The Asian Development Bank announced that it has approved a loan of $100 million to India. This is the first time the 20-year-old institution has granted a loan to India. ADB said the loan will be used by the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India for re-lending to private Indian business enterprises to enable them to modernise and expand their factories.
Terrorist, robber flee custody
In what appears to be a well-planned operation, two notorious criminals — one of them a Pakistan-trained terrorist — gave a slip to the police in Ahmedabad and made good their escape. At least six police guards accompanying the prisoners have been suspended and arrested for their alleged collusion in the escape. A country-wide alert has been sounded by the city police for Harjinder Singh Jinda (23). Jinda had robbed a nationalised bank of Rs 3 lakh on January 6.