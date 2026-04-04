Union Carbide faces a $1.4 million fine from the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration for its wilful disregard of health and safety at its plant in Institute, West Virginia.

The Union Finance Minister, V P Singh, announced further concessions and exemptions in his budget proposals on excise and customs duties, covering bulk drugs, power-driven pumps, water coolers, kerosene stoves, pressure cookers, electrically operated vehicles, paper and goods manufactured without the aid of power.

US fines Union Carbide

Union Carbide faces a $1.4 million fine from the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration for its wilful disregard of health and safety at its plant in Institute, West Virginia. News of the fine, the largest enforcement action undertaken so far by the agency, was met with vigorous protests by Union Carbide, which said its attorneys would contest every one of the allegations.