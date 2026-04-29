A nuclear accident, claimed to be the first one in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), was reported today at the Chernobyl atomic power plant in Ukraine. Without mentioning the number of people affected and the magnitude of the accident, a Tass report said an inquiry had been ordered into the disaster. The appointment of government commissions in the USSR normally follows major catastrophes, and this has been no exception. The people “affected” in the accident were being treated, and “measures are being undertaken to eliminate the consequences of the accident,” the Tass report said.

Congress (I) MLA shot dead

Sant Singh Gill, Congress (I) MLA from Beas, and Pradeep Kumar, a security guard of Surinder Kumar Billa, Rashtriya Hindu Sangathan leader, were gunned down in a fresh spurt of terrorist violence in Punjab.

Extradition treaty sought

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India tonight sought West German help in combating terrorism and underscored the need to have an extradition treaty between the two countries. Speaking at a dinner in honour of West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi said, “We look to your cooperation to curb the activities of those who misuse territory and hospitality to incite violence, terrorism, and separatism in India.” Apparently referring to activities of “pro-Khalistan” activists in West Germany, the Indian Prime Minister said it was this which imparted added urgency to the need to conclude a suitable extradition treaty in the near future.

Proposal to set up NSG

The Union cabinet is understood to have considered today a proposal for setting up a National Security Guard. The task of this separate and specialised force would be to deal with the problem of terrorism. The meeting of the cabinet was presided over by the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi.