Speaking to newsmen at the White House, President Reagan said that “state-sponsored terrorism is a form of warfare. You cannot just sit by and let somebody else declare war on you and pretend that you're still at peace.”

US President Ronald Reagan would use military force against Syria and Iran if he had “irrefutable evidence” that they sponsored acts of terrorism against Americans. Speaking to newsmen at the White House, President Reagan said that “state-sponsored terrorism is a form of warfare. You cannot just sit by and let somebody else declare war on you and pretend that you’re still at peace.” He said in many cases it is difficult to obtain the kind of “irrefutable evidence” which the US had before its April 14 bombing raid on Libya. But when such evidence does exist, then “we must have the same policy in dealing with state-sponsored terrorism”.

Suspected terrorists arrested

The police arrested five suspected terrorists, while extremists robbed people at many places during the last 24 hours. The spokesman of the Punjab government said here that a police party, headed by the deputy superintendent of police, Tarn Taran, sighted a speeding car during a nakabandi near Rasoolpur village. The car was made to stop, and Surjit Singh, Dilbagh Singh, Balwinder Smgh and Sukhjit Singh, suspected to be terrorists, were arrested.