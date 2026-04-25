Opinion 40 years ago, April 25, 1986: Reagan on attacking Iran, Syria
US President Ronald Reagan would use military force against Syria and Iran if he had “irrefutable evidence” that they sponsored acts of terrorism against Americans.
US President Ronald Reagan would use military force against Syria and Iran if he had “irrefutable evidence” that they sponsored acts of terrorism against Americans. Speaking to newsmen at the White House, President Reagan said that “state-sponsored terrorism is a form of warfare. You cannot just sit by and let somebody else declare war on you and pretend that you’re still at peace.” He said in many cases it is difficult to obtain the kind of “irrefutable evidence” which the US had before its April 14 bombing raid on Libya. But when such evidence does exist, then “we must have the same policy in dealing with state-sponsored terrorism”.
Suspected terrorists arrested
The police arrested five suspected terrorists, while extremists robbed people at many places during the last 24 hours. The spokesman of the Punjab government said here that a police party, headed by the deputy superintendent of police, Tarn Taran, sighted a speeding car during a nakabandi near Rasoolpur village. The car was made to stop, and Surjit Singh, Dilbagh Singh, Balwinder Smgh and Sukhjit Singh, suspected to be terrorists, were arrested.
London terror attack
Terrorists struck in Central London through a powerful bomb explosion, which caused extensive damage to a building housing the offices of major British and American airlines, strengthening European fears of new terrorist outrages following US military action against Libya. There is no evidence to link the blast to American action in Libya.
Tamil Nadu vs Governor
The Tamil Nadu Government has recommended to the Sarkaria Commission the abolition of the post of Governor, vesting all executive powers with the CM. In its memorandum and its replies to the Commission’s questionnaire, the government has said that if the post were to be retained, it should be made mandatory for the Governor to act only on the advice of the CM and his cabinet.