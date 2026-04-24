Two terrorists were killed and two others arrested, while suspected terrorists shot dead one person and robbed passengers of a Jalandhar-bound bus in Punjab in the last 24 hours. Two suspected terrorists, identified as Avinash Singh and Bura Singh, were beaten to death by the villagers after they allegedly looted the Ranike village Shiva temple priest and another person of cash and some silver idols in the shrine at gunpoint. The miscreants injured the priest and his assistant after locking. The villagers, however, nabbed the two miscreants trying to run away after committing the crime. Both were beaten up and later admitted to Sangrur Civil Hospital. They succumbed to their injuries.

US on terrorism

The US expects the same sympathetic response from India in dealing with international terrorism as it has shown in dealing with Sikh terrorism in the US. In Tokyo next week, the President, Ronald Reagan, will discuss with his European allies concrete steps that must be taken against state-sponsored terrorism.

Plot to blow up Birla Mandir

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The police have unearthed a major plot by suspected terrorists to blow up the famous Lakshmi Narayan Temple, popularly known as Birla Mandir, in the heart of the national capital. Massive quantities of explosives, hand grenades, and a huge cache of arms, which the police suspect were intended to be used during the operation, have also been recovered from parts of northern India, sources said. Police sources, who declined to comment about the base of the terrorist operations on the plea that it would hamper further investigations, said, however, that one of the gang members had been arrested.

Libya expels journalists

About 300 Western journalists were suddenly expelled by Libya in what is regarded in London as a retaliation against Britain’s decision to deport 21 Libyan nationals and curbs imposed by other Western European governments on Libyan diplomats.