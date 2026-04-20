The US air attacks on Libya, its aggressive designs towards the Nicaraguan government, the continued occupation of Arab territories by Israel, growing international terrorism, and the policy of apartheid followed by the racist regime of South Africa came in for severe condemnation by the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). In their political declaration, whose adoption was inordinately delayed on account of disagreement over the formulation about the Iran-Iraq War, the foreign ministers attending the concluding session of the four-day meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement coordinating bureau in New Delhi took the United States’ administration to task for its “dastardly, blatant and unprovoked aggression” against Libya.

US missile explodes on take-off

The United States appears to have lost a key spy satellite in the explosion of a Titan missile seconds after launch from a test site in California, scientists said. A military spokesman said 58 people at the base were treated for skin and eye irritation from exposure to the toxic rocket gas released by the explosion. Three of the injured have been kept in the hospital for observation, he said.

Sethia, Sobhraj planned murder

Advertisement

The Indian businessman Rajinder Sethia, involved in the multimillion-dollar fraud in London, had used the help of Charles Sobhraj and his associates — David Hall, his wife Maria Hall, international gun-runner Gordon Greenall, and Kevin Smith, a hired killer — to get two star witnesses in the case, Swami Satsangi and Tulsi, currently settled in London, killed.

Afghanistan-Pakistan talks

The proximity talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a “decisive” stage, with both of them agreeing to discuss at the next round of talks in Geneva the crucial issue of withdrawal of foreign troops, along with the connected issues of ensuring non-interference and return of refugees.