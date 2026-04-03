The J&K estates department ejected the National Conference (Khalida) from the Polo View complex, where the party had “illegally” set up its headquarters after July 1984. Over 300 policemen, headed by a senior police officer and a magistrate, helped the estates department in ejecting NC (K) workers.

Delhi roads paralysed

The capital went without its daily supply of fruits, vegetables, and other essential food items as goods transport to and from the city by road came to a halt at midnight. The 2,000-odd road transport companies in the city suspended operations indefinitely in response to a strike call from the All-India Motor Transport Congress. Mediatory efforts by the Delhi administration to end the strike were unsuccessful as the transporters insisted that their major demands related to central government levies and duties, which required the intervention of the concerned ministries, be fulfilled.

Illegal liquor licences in MP

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Justice B M Lal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has passed severe strictures against the former government headed by Arjun Singh in a judgment holding that the government policy on liquor licences was illegal and the result of rampant corruption at the highest level. In a 50-page judgment, the court directed the government to grant licences for the manufacture and supply of country liquor by adopting “any of the permissible modes available to it”.

Gujarat violence

One more person was stabbed in Palanpur town of Banaskantha district, where an indefinite curfew was imposed, when group clashes broke out, claiming one life and leaving five injured. Shops were damaged as irate mobs indulged in stone throwing in some parts of the town where communal clashes took place in the first week of February.

There was no edition on April 3, 1986. The above reports are from April 2, 1986.