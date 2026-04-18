Apart from a strong protest to the US administration and demanding immediate end to its “adventuristic anti-Libyan policy”, a representation had been made to the UK against the use of its airbase by the US Air Force to bomb Libya.

Soviet warships took position off the disputed Gulf of Sidra to help Libya ward off any more US air or naval attacks as Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi vowed to crush anti-government revolutions everywhere. This follows Mikhail Gorbachev’s assurance to the Libyan leader that the Soviet Union was coordinating with fraternal socialist states to stop the American “aggression”. Apart from a strong protest to the US administration and demanding immediate end to its “adventuristic anti-Libyan policy”, a representation had been made to the UK against the use of its airbase by the US Air Force to bomb Libya.

Charges against Antulay

The Supreme Court ordered that a new judge of the Bombay High Court will frame charges against the former Maharashtra chief minister, A R Antulay, on all counts except extortion. The High Court had considered 43 draft charges against Antulay in the “trusts” cases and dropped 22 important charges.