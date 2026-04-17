His assertion that “at this moment of crisis, Libya has the full support of all her colleagues in the Non-Aligned Movement,” was warmly applauded by the entire gathering.

The air attack on Libya was once again roundly condemned in New Delhi by the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, in his capacity as NAM chairman while inaugurating the four-day ministerial meeting of the coordinating bureau of non-aligned nations. His assertion that “at this moment of crisis, Libya has the full support of all her colleagues in the Non-Aligned Movement,” was warmly applauded by the entire gathering.

US raid on Tripoli again

Libya alleged air raids by United States warplanes for the second day while reports came in of gunfire being exchanged at the headquarters of the Libyan leader, Col Muammar Gaddafi, in what was believed to be a coup attempt against him. The US Secretary of State, George Shultz, denied the second air attack on Libya.