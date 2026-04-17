Opinion 40 years ago, April 17, 1986: NAM again condemns US
The air attack on Libya was once again roundly condemned in New Delhi by the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, in his capacity as NAM chairman while inaugurating the four-day ministerial meeting of the coordinating bureau of non-aligned nations.
The air attack on Libya was once again roundly condemned in New Delhi by the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, in his capacity as NAM chairman while inaugurating the four-day ministerial meeting of the coordinating bureau of non-aligned nations. His assertion that “at this moment of crisis, Libya has the full support of all her colleagues in the Non-Aligned Movement,” was warmly applauded by the entire gathering.
US raid on Tripoli again
Libya alleged air raids by United States warplanes for the second day while reports came in of gunfire being exchanged at the headquarters of the Libyan leader, Col Muammar Gaddafi, in what was believed to be a coup attempt against him. The US Secretary of State, George Shultz, denied the second air attack on Libya.
Sri Lanka’s new proposals
The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, A C S Hameed, will present a new set of proposals of his government for resolving the ethnic problem in his country, to the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, when he calls him. This was conveyed by Hameed to Minister of External Affairs B R Bhagat during a “working lunch” discussion at the NAM foreign ministers’ conference in New Delhi, a spokesman said.
Arjun’s protege in trouble
The ruling Congress (I) MLA, Ramashanker Singh, considered a protege of AICC vice-president Arjun Singh in Madhya Pradesh politics appears to be in deep trouble. The sleuths of the state CID are believed to have discovered that the mysterious death of Rajesh Bhatnagar — a close associate of Ramashanker Singh — at Gwalior recently was not suicide, as reported earlier, but planned murder.