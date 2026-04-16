American warplanes bombed the Libyan port cities of Tripoli and Benghazi and US President Ronald Reagan warned that his government would repeat such raids unless Libya desisted from terrorist attacks against US citizens. Col Gaddafi’s 16-month-old adopted daughter was killed and his two youngest sons injured, the BBC reported.

Libya hits US telecom facility

A Libyan motor launch fired at a US telecommunications facility on the island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily, the Italian Prime Minister’s office reported. A spokesman for Bettino Craxi, Antonio Ghirelli, said the incident was “very small” and that the motor launch was 6.5 km from the coastline when it attacked. The report followed an announcement by Libyan radio that Libyan forces had “destroyed” the telecommunications facility on the island in retaliation for the US strike.