Opinion 40 years ago, April 16, 1986: US bombs Libya
American warplanes bombed the Libyan port cities of Tripoli and Benghazi and US President Ronald Reagan warned that his government would repeat such raids unless Libya desisted from terrorist attacks against US citizens.
American warplanes bombed the Libyan port cities of Tripoli and Benghazi and US President Ronald Reagan warned that his government would repeat such raids unless Libya desisted from terrorist attacks against US citizens. Col Gaddafi’s 16-month-old adopted daughter was killed and his two youngest sons injured, the BBC reported.
Libya hits US telecom facility
A Libyan motor launch fired at a US telecommunications facility on the island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily, the Italian Prime Minister’s office reported. A spokesman for Bettino Craxi, Antonio Ghirelli, said the incident was “very small” and that the motor launch was 6.5 km from the coastline when it attacked. The report followed an announcement by Libyan radio that Libyan forces had “destroyed” the telecommunications facility on the island in retaliation for the US strike.
NAM slams US, supports Libya
The representatives of non-aligned countries unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the “dastardly, blatant and unprovoked act of aggression” of the US in collaboration with the UK against “a fellow nonaligned country”, Libya. The resolution, adopted with “universal acclamation”, noted “with deep shock and profound indignation” the armed attacks mounted by the US against Libya, and called on the UNSC to take action to condemn the act of aggression and to prevent the repetition of such acts.
Six held in Punjab
The police claimed to have arrested six terrorists in Punjab. While five suspected terrorists were nabbed in Gurdaspur district, one was arrested in Kapurthala district. The Gurdaspur police recovered one revolver and four bullets from one of them, identified as Karnail Singh, who confessed he had infiltrated into Punjab after spending two-and-a-half years in Pakistan.