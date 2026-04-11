Opinion 40 years ago, April 11, 1986: Terror attack in Punjab
Terrorists struck at three places, killing two personnel of the Government Railway Police and one SI of the Punjab Police. The security forces retaliated by launching a “bullet-for-bullet” operation and gunned down three terrorists in Amritsar.
Terrorists struck at three places, killing two personnel of the Government Railway Police and one SI of the Punjab Police. The security forces retaliated by launching a “bullet-for-bullet” operation and gunned down three terrorists in Amritsar. The two GRP personnel were killed and one injured when they were attacked aboard a running train at Kotla Gujran railway station near Amritsar.
Benazir welcomed in Pakistan
Benazir Bhutto received a welcome unprecedented in Pakistan’s 39-year history and formally launched her political career with a warning to Gen Ziaul Haq to hand over power to the people by holding elections. An estimated half a million people at her first political meeting in Pakistan joined Bhutto, chairperson of the Pakistan People’s Party, in chanting “Zia jave, jave” (Zia is bound to leave). Wild scenes of street dancing and joy heralded her return from a two-year exile in Europe, and Bhutto took the opportunity to tell the people that her decision to enter politics was a fulfilment of her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s, wish.
Turkish PM in India
The first Turkish Prime Minister to pay an official visit to India, Turgut Ozal, said he was hopeful that his visit would launch a “new era of improved relations” between the two countries. Ozal announced that it had been agreed to constitute a joint economic commission to promote bilateral cooperation. He admitted there had not been any high-level exchanges between the two countries since 1960, when Jawaharlal Nehru visited Turkey. India and Turkey, he disclosed, had signed an air services agreement earlier in the day.
Attack copters under Army
The government has decided that attack helicopter squadrons, while owned and maintained by the Air Force, will now come under the Army’s command and control. The decision, hinted at by the PM in his reply to the defence debate in the Lok Sabha, partly meets a long-standing demand of the Army.