The two GRP personnel were killed and one injured when they were attacked aboard a running train at Kotla Gujran railway station near Amritsar. (Archive)

Terrorists struck at three places, killing two personnel of the Government Railway Police and one SI of the Punjab Police. The security forces retaliated by launching a “bullet-for-bullet” operation and gunned down three terrorists in Amritsar. The two GRP personnel were killed and one injured when they were attacked aboard a running train at Kotla Gujran railway station near Amritsar.

Benazir welcomed in Pakistan

Benazir Bhutto received a welcome unprecedented in Pakistan’s 39-year history and formally launched her political career with a warning to Gen Ziaul Haq to hand over power to the people by holding elections. An estimated half a million people at her first political meeting in Pakistan joined Bhutto, chairperson of the Pakistan People’s Party, in chanting “Zia jave, jave” (Zia is bound to leave). Wild scenes of street dancing and joy heralded her return from a two-year exile in Europe, and Bhutto took the opportunity to tell the people that her decision to enter politics was a fulfilment of her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s, wish.