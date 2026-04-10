The External Affairs Minister, B R Bhagat, said that India will not recognise the Tamil Liberation groups in Sri Lanka as it did in the case of SWAPO (South West Africa People’s Organisation) and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organisation). He informed A C Sinha and P Kolandaivelu during question hour that such a step was not in line with India’s policy, as the country favoured a political solution to the ethnic problem within the framework of the unity and integrity of Sri Lanka.

Blackout in Bangladesh

In an unprecedented power disruption, the entire country including Dhaka had a complete “blackout” for almost the whole night after lightning struck the national power grid at Siddhirganj, about 15 kilometres from Dhaka. It was perhaps the longest night in recent years as power suddenly went off around 8.45 pm. There was no hope of early restoration of power — as is usual after a gale. Reports reaching Dhaka said the entire country from south to north plunged into darkness.

Ganga changing colour again

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The Ganga is now and then a little cleaner here and there. The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, had said during his visit to Haridwar last week that the waters of the Ganga had changed colour as a result of the Ganga cleaning project. Not many in Haridwar would agree. A wide nallah carries dirt and slush into the Ganga at Kasai Mohalla in Jwalapur, downstream on the canal from Haridwar. The nallah from the factory of Bharat Heavy Electricals also carries industrial waste.

US-Pakistan weapons deal

The United States has reached an agreement to sell Pakistan more than 2,000 anti-tank missiles, the Department of Defence informed Congress. Assuming there are no congressional objections, Pakistan will be allowed to buy 2,030 so-called TOW anti-tank missiles at an estimated cost of $20 million.