You gave your best and this is all that counts: PM Modi to fencer Bhavani Devi after her loss at Olympics

Manon Brunet of France, left, celebrates defeating Chadalavada Anandha Sundh Bhavani of India in the women's individual round of 32 Sabre competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered encouragement to C A Bhavani Devi, India’s first ever fencer in the Olympics who lost to the world number three, saying she gave her best and this is all that counts.

Following her loss, Devi had tweeted that she did her level best but could not win. “I am sorry,” she said and expressed thanks to Modi among others for their support.

The prime minister replied, “You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens.”

You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens. https://t.co/iGta4a3sbz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

Replying to Modi’s tweet, Devi said, “When ur inspiration icon calls u an inspiration, what better day i can ask for?”

She said Modi’s words motivated her and that he stood by her even though she lost the match.

This gesture and leadership has given her boost and confidence to work hard and win upcoming matches for India, she added.

The 27-year-old began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into Rio Olympics semifinalist Frenchwoman Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.