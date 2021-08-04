Wrestler Ravi Dahiya through to finals in 57kg category, assures India’s fourth medal in Tokyo Olympics

This was the greatest Ravi Dahiya comeback since Amitabh Bachchan’s Shehenshah. Scratch that. It was way better since it was real.

The outstanding gas tank of Indian wrestling, Ravi Dahiya, was 2-9 down against Kazakh Nurislam Sanayev in the 57 kg semis. Ravi was fading out double quick with his opponent rolling him to within one more spin of going out of the semifinals.

It’s when the Indian launched his counter to turn the tables – or both shoulder blades. With a heavy snap on the Kazakh’s shoulder he pinned his opponent. And as the ref counted out, Ravi won by fall.

This was to be expected. In the lead-up to Tokyo, wrestling in Poland, Ravi was 0-8 down and went onto win 18-8. While his single leg is the go-to that opponents fear, it is the Ravi comeback that saw Indian men finally return to medal reckoning at the Olympics.