Wednesday, August 04, 2021
What Ravi’s win means to Nahari: Hospital, regular electricity will follow Olympic medal

The Nahari village, about 10 kms off the Sonepat highway, gets only two hours of electricity during the day and about six hours in the evening.

Written by Andrew Amsan | Sonepat |
Updated: August 4, 2021 4:18:25 pm
Ravi Kumar of India reacts after winning and villagers thronged his house in Nahari, Sonepat. (Andrew Amsan)

With the Olympics medal sealed, Ravi Dahiya’s father Rakesh and the villagers of Nahari, Haryana now hope that their long-standing demand of a hospital and regular electricity supply will be fulfilled.

“Now that a medal has come. I am sure a hospital will come up soon. The village folk are still waiting for a regular supply of drinking water and electricity. I am sure things will change now,” says father Rakesh.

RAvi dahiya Ravi Dahiya’s father celebrating son’s win with villagers. (Andrew Amsan)

While the rest of the villagers jumped in joy after the referee raised Dahiya’s hand, father Rajesh was still glued to the TV. He wanted to watch the replay highlights as long as he could. But it wasn’t long before he was whisked away by the reporters.

READ: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya through to finals in 57kg category, assures India’s fourth medal in Tokyo Olympics

The Nahari village, about 10 kms off the Sonepat highway, gets only two hours of electricity during the day and about six hours in the evening.

Ravi Dahiya People thronged Ravi Dahiya’s house after the win at Tokyo 2020. (Andrew Amsan)

The local officials ensured today’s bout wasn’t interrupted by the scheduled 2pm power cut. “Today they made some provisions. Usually there’s no power at this time,” Ravi’s uncle said.

