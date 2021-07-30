Welcome to the club: Indian boxing’s pioneers Vijender, Mary Kom congratulate Lovlina

Tokyo: India's Lovlina Borgohain clenches her fist after winning her bout against Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei during women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing match, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. Borgohain won 4-1. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

“Welcome to the club,” said the trailblazers of Indian boxing Vijender Singh and M C Mary Kom as they celebrated Lovlina Borgohain being assured of an Olympic medal in the Tokyo Games on Friday.

While Vijender was the first Indian male boxer to win an Olympic medal in 2008, Mary Kom became the first woman to finish on podium in 2012 London edition. Both had won bronze medals and they are hoping that Borgohain would better that in Tokyo.

“Welcome to the club,” the 35-year-old Vijender said when PTI contacted him for his thoughts on Borgohain’s win in the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

Borgohain defeated former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei 4-1 to make the last-four stage where she will face reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.



“We had been waiting for this medal, everyone had worked so hard. I am very happy for her,” said Mary Kom from Tokyo, left heartbroken only the day before when she lost to Colombian Ingrit Valencia in the pre-quarters despite winning two of the three rounds during the bout.

