Vandana, hat-trick scorer, owes career to her father who fought societal prejudice

As a child, there were many who didn’t want her to play hockey. But Vandana Katariya’s father ensured she continued by taking on the entire neighbourhood that was against girls pursuing serious sports. Three months ago, she didn’t attend his funeral. Instead she continued to train for the Olympics. And on Saturday, she became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics.

Vandana’s three goals in India’s 4-3 win over South Africa in the final group stage match has brought India within touching distance of their maiden quarterfinal appearance at the Olympics. India are fourth in Group A with six points from five matches. Now, their hopes will rest on the match between Ireland and Britain, which will be played at 5.15 pm India time. If Ireland do not win, India will make it to the knockout rounds.

India, who have been profligate in front of the goal throughout their campaign, had to rely on Vandana’s speed and opportunism to put themselves in this position. And if not for her father Nahar Singh, Vandana might not have made it to Tokyo.

The forward started playing in Roshanabad, Haridwar, at the age of 11. But her family faced a hostile reception from their neighbourhood for allowing a girl child to play. They buckled under the societal pressure initially, fearing a wider backlash had they allowed Vandana to continue playing. But Nahar, unable to see her daughter’s misery after being forced to stop playing, stood up against the pressure and ensured she continued to play at coach Krishna Kumar’s academy in Roshanabad.

Now, with 245 international appearances and 67 goals, she is one of India’s finest forwards of all time. Her goals have helped India win a junior World Cup bronze, an Asian Champions Trophy gold and an Asian Games silver — all of them historic medals for a team that has been on a continuous upward trajectory.

But none of the goals she’s scored before would be as important as the three she put past South Africa goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande on Saturday, including the winner in the 49th minute from a penalty corner. “It feels nice to score three but all those goals were team efforts. It wouldn’t have been possible if my teammates hadn’t assisted me,” she said.

She might have downplayed her role but Vandana’s goals gave India its second win of the campaign, after they defeated Ireland 1-0 on Friday. It’s their best-ever performance since the 1980 Olympics, where they won two games as well.

But Saturday’s result proved how far they’ve come since the Rio Olympics, where the team lost every match they played and finished last in the 12-team tournament. To put it in perspective, Vandana scored the same number of goals in one match as India did in their entire campaign at the Rio Games.



India’s tournament began poorly, with heavy defeats to the Netherlands, Britain and Germany – the podium finishers of the previous Games. But the team, coached by Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne, recovered from the demoralising defeats to win the two games that were within their grasp.

The team, which was hit by Covid-19 after seven players were infected during the second wave, has shown better fitness and understanding. However, there have been traces of individualistic play which has resulted in the team letting their advantage slip. It was visible against Britain, Ireland and also South Africa, where individual mistakes allowed their opponents to come back thrice.

Vandana, however, was there to make sure the team crossed the line, even if huffing and puffing.

Just three months before the team left for Tokyo, when the squad assembled in Bangalore for their final stretch of preparations, Vandana was informed that her father succumbed to Covid-19. “The news left her shattered. Because of the travel restrictions and the increasing number of cases, she didn’t even go for his funeral. She wouldn’t have been here if her father had not stood by her. So it was a big sacrifice,” a teammate had recently said.

On Saturday, Vandana made sure her sacrifice didn’t go waste.