Tokyo Paralympics 2020: All you need to know, Indians participating and where to watch

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 dates: After the conclusion of the postponed Olympics, India shift their focus to Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, from 25 August to 6 September 2021. Indian athletes have appeared in every edition of the Summer Paralympics since 1984 made though they made their official debut at the 1968 Summer Paralympics.

India at Tokyo Paralympics

This year, Tokyo Paralympics 2021 will witness Badminton and Taekwondo making their debut along with the regular sports. India will be participating in 9 sports and are sending 43 athletes to the Paralympics.

Archery

Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara becomes first male archers from the country to qualify for the games. They have this feat by finishing in Top 16 in the World Championship. Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami also qualified from the World Championship. Jyoti Baliyan got the Bipartite Commission Invitation to participate in the tournament. India archers have achieved quota places for the following events from 2019 World Archery Para Championships 2019.

Men: Harvinder Singh (Recurve individual open), Vivek Chikara (Recurve individual open), Rakesh Kumar (Compound individual open), Shyam Sundar Swami (Compound individual open)

Women: Jyoti Baliyan (Compound individual open)

Athletics

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) announced a 24-member athletics team, headlined by star javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, for the Tokyo Paralympics. Besides Jhajharia and Thangavelu, who won gold in the F46 javelin and T-42 high jump events respectively in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, other top para-athletes include world record holders Sandeep Chowdhury and Sumeet.

The committee also picked men’s F-57 javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati, who was not in the long list of athletes for accreditation as his ranking was low before the trial. The committee also named Sandip Sanjay Sargar (javelin F-64) as reserve athlete.

Men: Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar (all javelin F-46), Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit (both javelin F-64), Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhatti (all high jump T-63), Amit Kumar and Dharambir (both club throw F-51), Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal (both high jump T-47), Sonam Rana (shot put F-57), Navdeep (javelin F-41), Praveen Kumar (high jump T-64), Yogesh Kathuniya (discus throw F-56), Vinod Kumar (discus thow F-56), Ranjeet Bhati (javelin F-57), Arvind (shot put F-35), Tek Chand (javelin F-54).

Women: Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra (both club throw F-51), Bhagyashri Jadhav (shot put F–34), Simran (100m T-13).

Reserve: Sandi Sanjay Sagar (men’s javelin F-64).

Badminton

Following Indian shuttlers have qualified for in badminton, making its Paralympics debut, on the basis of qualification rankings or bipartite invitation.

Men: Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar

Women: Paul Parmar, Palak Kohli (Women’s doubles)

Para Canoeing

Prachi Yadav is set to become India’s first paracanoe athlete at the Tokyo Paralympics. She got quota through finished 8th in ICF Championship 2019.

Powerlifting

Sakina Khatun and Jaideep Deswal received the bipartite invitation to participate in the games. Sakina became first ever female powerlifter from the country to participate in the games while this is Jaideep’s second Paralympics. He has represented the country at 2012 Games in Athletics.

Shooting

Manish Narwal and Deepender Singh becomes the first Indian Para Pistol shooter to qualify for the Paralympic games after winning gold and silver medal at 2018 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup, Châteauroux. Later, Singhraj joined them by securing berth in the mixed pistol event.

Avani Lekhera becomes the first female shooter to secure Paralympic berth for India. Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar secured another quota in rifle from 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships, Sydney. Later Siddhartha Babu also secured qualified from the same tournament. Deepak Saini, Rahul Jakahar, Akash and Rubina Francis secured the quota places from the 2021 Para Sport World Cup, Lima.

Indian shooters achieved quota places for the following events by the achievement of their best finishes at the 2018 World Shooting Para Sport Championships, 2018 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup, Châteauroux, 2019 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup, Al Ain, and 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships, Sydney.

Men: Manish Narwal (10m air pistol), Deepender Singh (10m air pistol), Singhraj (10m air pistol), Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (10m air rifle standing), Deepak Saini (50m rifle positions, 10m air rifle standing)

Women: Rubin Francis (10m air pistol), Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle, 50m air rifle)

Mixed: Rahul Jakhar, Akash (25m pistol), Manish Narwal, Singhraj, Akash (50m pistol), Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle), Avani Lekhara, Deepak Saini, Siddhartha Babu (50m air rifle)

Swimming

One India swimmer has successfully entered the Paralympic slot after breaking the MQS.

Men: Niranjan Mukundan (50m Butterfly), Suyash Jadhav (50m Butterfly, 200m individual medley)

Table Tennis

India’s Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel and Sonalben Madhubhai Patel qualified for Table Tennis via overall Rankings allocation.

Taekwondo

Only one Indian athlete made it in Taekwondo for Paralympics 2021. Aruna Tanwar received the bipartite commision invitation allocation quotas for women’s –49 kg events.

When will Tokyo Paralympics 2020 begin?

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will begin on August 24 and will conclude on September 5, 2021.

Where will Tokyo Paralympics 2020 be broadcast?

DD Sports will bring you Live coverage of Paralympics Tokyo 2020 on all cable and DTH platforms, from August 24th everyday 9 am onwards.

Where can Tokyo Paralympics be live-streamed?

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will also be available live on Digital Platforms including Prasar BharatiYoutube. Stay tuned to indianexpress/olympics for latest updates, interviews, and podcasts.