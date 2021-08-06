Tokyo Olympics: Local boys bag bronze, joy for 2 Jalandhar villages

ANXIOUS MOMENTS spent glued to the television gave way to ecstatic celebrations Thursday morning in Jalandhar’s Mithapur and Khusropur, the villages of four players including the captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, as it beat Germany in the Tokyo Olympics and bagged a bronze medal.

This is India’s first hockey medal in over four decades.

Captain Manpreet Singh and players Mandeep Singh and Varun Kumar hail from Mithapur, which is no stranger to producing hockey greats. Former Indian team captain Pargat Singh, now Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment, is from the same village.

Hardik Singh, who scored the crucial goal on Thursday, is from Khusropur. Though Hardik’s family was in Batala where his father, Superintendent of Police Virenderpreet Singh is currently posted, villagers left no stone unturned to celebrate the victory of the “village’s son”.

In Mithapur, Mandeep’s father Ravinder Singh played the dhol as the villagers burst crackers and handed out sweets. Manpreet and Mandeep’s mothers were seen dancing alongwith hockey sticks. The celebrations went on for hours.

The Indian captain’s mother, Manjit Kaur, teared up, saying: “Over 12 years of his hard work has paid off today. I had told him to bring gold but I am happy that our team got a medal. My happiness has no limit today. When they lost in the semi-final my health deteriorated but I could muster the courage today to watch the match and see them win.”

Varun’s father Brahma Nanad, who was a truck driver, said his son had seen many tough days during his hockey career.

The families of the three players went to the village gurdwara to pay obeisance.

“My heart was beating fast throughout the match but it went out of control in the last few seconds. I can never forget this moment in my lifetime,” said SP Virenderpreet Singh, who himself was a hockey player.

Hardik’s mother said: “He was very upset after the semi-final. I told him to turn this defeat into victory in the next match and they did it. I had stopped watching the match when India was behind in the beginning and went to another room where I started praying and then my younger son came at the end of the match and told me they had won.”