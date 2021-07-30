Tokyo Olympics Day 8 India Schedule, Timings: PV Sindhu, boxers set to headline show

PV Sindhu’s titanic contest with Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying is set to headline the list of Indians in action in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. On the other hand, a lot of eyes will also be on the boxing ring — for two reasons. One is Amit Panghal, who is considered to be the leading medal hope among the boxing contingent. The other is Pooja Rani, who could assure India of a third medal if she wins her quarterfinal match. Lovlina Borgohain already assured India of a second medal by winning her QF on Friday.

The athletics contingent, which began its campaign on Friday, will be fielding, among others, long-jumper M Sreeshankar and Kamalpreet Kaur, who would be looking to qualify for the final.

Archer Atanu Das is the only Indian left in the fray, and he will play his R16 match in the first action of the day. Shooters Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant will also be in action. As will the Indian women’s hockey team, who will be hoping they can qualify for the knockouts with a big win.

Tokyo Olympics, Day 8 India full schedule, timings:

Archery: Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) in Men’s Individual Pre-Quarterfinals Match: 7:18am IST

Athletics: Seem Punia in Women’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group A: 6:00am IST | Kamalpreet Kaur in Women’s Discus Throw Qualification- Group B: 7:25am IST | Sreeshankar in Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Group B: 3:40pm IST.

Badminton: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) in Women’s Singles Semifinal Match: 3:20pm IST

Boxing: Amit Pangal vs Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas (Colombia) in Men’s 52kg Round of 16 bout: 7:30am IST | Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) in Women’s 75kg quarterfinal bout. 3:36pm IST

Golf: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended on Friday: 04:15am IST.

Hockey: India vs South Africa in Women’s Pool A Match: 8:45am IST.

Sailing: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12: 8:35am IST.

Shooting: Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:30am IST.