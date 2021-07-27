Tokyo Olympics Day 5 India Schedule: PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari in action

PV Sindhu will be in action on Day 5. (Reuters)

It was yet another disappointing day out for Team India on Day 4. Shooters Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary topped their mixed team air pistol qualification Stage 1 but they finished 7th in Stage 2 to miss medal events. The day then continued to worsen for Indian shooting as Divyansh/Elavenil and Anjum/Deepak also failed to make it to rifle final. In a morale-boosting news for hockey fans, the men in blue gave a superb performance on Tuesday as they beat Spain 3-0. Meanwhile, boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to quarterfinals and is a step away from winning a medal. She will face Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinal on Friday (July 30).

Following is India’s schedule on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Archery:

Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) in Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30 AM IST.

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Russian Olympic Committee) in Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 12:30 PM IST.

Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) in Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 2:15 PM IST.

Badminton:

PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) in Women’s Singles Group J Match: 7:30 AM IST.

B Sai Praneeth vs M Caljouw (Netherlands) in Men’s Singles Group D Match: 2:30 PM IST.

Boxing:

Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) in Women’s 75kg Round of 16 Bout: 2:30 PM IST.

Hockey:

India vs Great Britain in Women’s Pool A match: 6:30 AM IST.

Rowing:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinal 2: 8:00 AM IST.

Sailing:

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 1 to 4: 8:30 AM IST.