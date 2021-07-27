Tokyo Olympics Day 5 India Schedule: PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari in action

Updated: July 27, 2021 11:24:28 pm
It was yet another disappointing day out for Team India on Day 4. Shooters Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary topped their mixed team air pistol qualification Stage 1 but they finished 7th in Stage 2 to miss medal events. The day then continued to worsen for Indian shooting as Divyansh/Elavenil and Anjum/Deepak also failed to make it to rifle final. In a morale-boosting news for hockey fans, the men in blue gave a superb performance on Tuesday as they beat Spain 3-0. Meanwhile, boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to quarterfinals and is a step away from winning a medal. She will face Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinal on Friday (July 30).
Following is India’s schedule on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Archery:
Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) in Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30 AM IST.
Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Russian Olympic Committee) in Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 12:30 PM IST.
Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) in Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 2:15 PM IST.
Badminton:
PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) in Women’s Singles Group J Match: 7:30 AM IST.
B Sai Praneeth vs M Caljouw (Netherlands) in Men’s Singles Group D Match: 2:30 PM IST.
Boxing:
Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) in Women’s 75kg Round of 16 Bout: 2:30 PM IST.
Hockey:
India vs Great Britain in Women’s Pool A match: 6:30 AM IST.
Rowing:
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinal 2: 8:00 AM IST.
Sailing:
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 1 to 4: 8:30 AM IST.
