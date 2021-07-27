Tokyo Olympics Day 4 India Schedule, Timings: Manpreet Singh’s India take on Spain, Sharath Kamal in focus

For India, it was their biggest loss (against Australia) since coach Graham Reid took charge in April 2019. (Twitter/Hockey India)

After two consecutive medalless days, Team India will be hoping for a turnaround on Day 4. The positives from Monday were India’s first Olympic fencer CA Bhavani Devi winning her debut match, Sharath Kamal winning his second round against Portuguese paddler and Sumit Nagal putting on a good show against World No.2 Daniil Medvedev despite the loss in the second round.

Shooting

After getting knocked out in the singles event, Indian shooters have a shot at redemption in 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle mixed team qualifications. Indian pairs competing in the 10m Air Pistol event are Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal, Abhishek Verma. Bhaker was unfortunate as she faced issues with her pistol during the event. In the 10m Air Rifle event, pairs of Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil, Deepak Kumar will be competing. These pairs will be in medal contention on Tuesday as well if they go past the qualification round.

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal failed to qualify for the women’s 10m air pistol finals at the Tokyo Olympics. (PTI) Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal failed to qualify for the women’s 10m air pistol finals at the Tokyo Olympics. (PTI)

Hockey

India were completely outclassed by Australia as they were beaten by 7-1 in their second group stage game. Manpreet Singh’s men’s inability to convert penalty corners into goals was one of the main reasons behind the one-sided scoreline. India will be looking for their second win of the campaign as they take on Spain. Winning by a larger goal margin will also help their chances of getting past the group stages. Earlier, India beat New Zealand in their first game by 3-2.

Badminton

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a straight-game loss to world number one Marcus Gideon Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in their second Group A match at the Olympics on Monday. However, they still have a chance to advance from the group stages. The in-form duo will take on Great Britain’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their third game of the tournament.

Table Tennis

India’s leading player Sharath Kamal overcame a sluggish start to beat Portugal’s Tiago Apolonia in the men’s singles second round. All eyes will be on the 39-year-old Kamal after Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee got knocked out on Monday after a good run. Kamal will go up against China’s Ma Long.

Nethra Kumanan will be hoping for a better result than the one on Monday (Twitter/Team India) Nethra Kumanan will be hoping for a better result than the one on Monday (Twitter/Team India)

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan faced setbacks as they moved to 25th and 28th positions in their respective events. KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will also be participating in Men’s Skiff 49er Race. The duo won a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games. More recently, they secured first rank in the Mussanah Open Championship 2021.

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain will have a chance to qualify for the quarter-final when she takes on Germany’s Nadine Apetz in Women’s 69kg category. Borgohain will be the lone boxer in action on Day 4. The 23-year-old Arjuna Awardee recently won a bronze medal in the 2021 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships.

Tokyo Olympics, Day 4 India full schedule, timings:

Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 05:30 AM.

Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 10:45 AM.

Hockey: India vs Spain in Men’s Pool A match: 6:30 AM.

Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men’s Doubles Group A Match: 8:30 AM.

Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) in Men’s Singles Round 3 Match: 8:30 AM

Sailing: Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race: 08:35 AM.

Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race: 08:45 AM.

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race: 11:50.

Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women’s 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33 AM.